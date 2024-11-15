Fan Fiction is a zine by Tavi Gevinson.

You can read it online or print your own. (Make sure you print it double-sided on the “short-edge” setting!)

You can also order a copy printed at full-bleed with a special risograph cover in a surprise color. This edition is available in-person at Heavy Manners Library in L.A., Alienated Majesty in Austin, and Quimby’s in Chicago.

If your store would like to carry copies of Fan Fiction, please email heavymannerslibrary@gmail.com!

If you need to know a lot more about what this is and why this is happening to you, read this.