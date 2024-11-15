Fan Fiction is a zine by Tavi Gevinson.
You can read it online or print your own. (Make sure you print it double-sided on the “short-edge” setting!)
You can also order a copy printed at full-bleed with a special risograph cover in a surprise color. This edition is available in-person at Heavy Manners Library in L.A., Alienated Majesty in Austin, and Quimby’s in Chicago.
If your store would like to carry copies of Fan Fiction, please email heavymannerslibrary@gmail.com!
If you need to know a lot more about what this is and why this is happening to you, read this.
"Tavi Gevinson's Taylor Swift fan fiction is actually genius. ... It's probably Gevinson's best work to date." —Olivia Craighead, The Cut
"You don’t need to know a single Taylor Swift lyric by heart to enjoy Tavi’s genre-defying project." —Leigh Stein, Lit Hub
"It's smart, it's confessional, it's messy, it's a flex. ... I don't think it's a coincidence that this electric, sly, look-what-you-made-me-do energy comes not from a corporate publication, but from a self-published zine. No gods, no masters, no investors, no one to please but herself." —Molly Mary O'Brien, I Enjoy Music
And speaking of having no one to please, Fan Fiction was also featured in The Strategist’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, GQ, Vulture, Polyester Zine, the Longform Podcast, Maybe Baby, and NPR’s Bullseye with Jesse Thorn.